Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Run Out Of Steam

The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 390 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,540-point plateau although it's likely to spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with optimism for a Covid-19 vaccine giving way to concerns about the surging virus. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the properties, casinos, oil companies and stocks.

For the day, the index gathered 129.20 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 26,544.29 after trading between 26,344.86 and 26,618.01.

Among the actives, China Resources Land surged 3.53 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy soared 2.72 percent, Beijing Capital Land plummeted 1.92 percent, Wharf Real Estate spiked 1.81 percent, Ping An Insurance accelerated 1.54 percent, Hang Lung Properties plunged 1.21 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rallied 1.16 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 0.83 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 0.79 percent, China Mobile skidded 0.74 percent, AIA Group climbed 0.73 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.64 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gathered 0.49 percent, Xiaomi dropped 0.41 percent, BOC Hong Kong perked 0.41 percent, New World Development sank 0.37 percent, Power Assets advanced 0.36 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.33 percent, WH Group gained 0.30 percent, CNOOC rose 0.23 percent, CITIC and Henderson Land both lost 0.16 percent, Sands China fell 0.15 percent, AAC Technologies increased 0.12 percent, Alibaba was up 0.08 percent and China Life Insurance was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but fell into the red as the day progressed and ended firmly under water.

The Dow dropped 344.93 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 29,438.42, while the NASDAQ sank 97.74 points or 0.82 percent to end at 11,801.60 and the S&P 500 lost 41.74 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,567.79.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed concerns about new restrictions and lockdowns as a result of the recent surge in cases after data showed there were nearly 162,000 new cases and 1,707 deaths on Tuesday.

Concerns about the economic impact of the lockdowns overshadowed upbeat news regarding the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The companies plan to submit a request to the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine "within days."

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday amid expectations that OPEC will extend its current production cuts further into 2021. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December were up $0.39 or 0.9 percent to settle at $41.82 a barrel.

Market Analysis