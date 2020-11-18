Indonesia Stock Market Ripe For Profit Taking

The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 100 points or 2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,560-point plateau although it's expected to open under pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with optimism for a Covid-19 vaccine giving way to concerns about the surging virus. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as the financial shares and resource stocks were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index gathered 27.58 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 5,557.52 after trading between 5,530.88 and 5,574.73.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.37 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 1.60 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia shed 0.43 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia spiked 2.02 percent, Bank Central Asia was up 0.31 percent, Indosat skidded 1.35 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.59 percent, Indofood Suskes advanced 1.03 percent, United Tractors slid 0.24 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.23 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 4.20 percent, Vale Indonesia rallied 1.97 percent, Timah skyrocketed 7.04 percent and Indocement, Bank CIMB Niaga, Bukit Asam and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but fell into the red as the day progressed and ended firmly under water.

The Dow dropped 344.93 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 29,438.42, while the NASDAQ sank 97.74 points or 0.82 percent to end at 11,801.60 and the S&P 500 lost 41.74 points or 1.16 percent to close at 3,567.79.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed concerns about new restrictions and lockdowns as a result of the recent surge in cases after data showed there were nearly 162,000 new cases and 1,707 deaths on Tuesday.

Concerns about the economic impact of the lockdowns overshadowed upbeat news regarding the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX). The companies plan to submit a request to the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine "within days."

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday amid expectations that OPEC will extend its current production cuts further into 2021. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December were up $0.39 or 0.9 percent to settle at $41.82 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.00 percent.

