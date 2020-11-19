Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to fall 0.3 percent on year following the flat reading in September, while core CPI is tipped to slide an annual 0.7 percent after sinking 0.3 percent a month earlier.

Japan also will see November numbers for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in October, their scores were 48.7, 47.7 and 48.0, respectively.

Australia will provide October data for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month after sinking 1.1 percent in September.

Taiwan will release October numbers for exports orders and Q3 data for current account. Export orders are tipped to rise 8.2 percent on year, slowing from 9.9 percent in September. The current account surplus in Q2 was $21.77 billion.

China will announce November loan prime rates for one year and five years; in October, they were at 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.

Hong Kong will provide October figures for consumer prices; in September, inflation was down 2.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will see Q3 figures for current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $2.9 billion.

Thailand will release October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were down 9.08 percent on year and exports fell an annual 3.86 percent for a trade surplus of $2.23 billion.

New Zealand will provide October figures for credit card spending; in September, spending was down 9.9 percent on year.

