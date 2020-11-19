European Economics Preview: Eurozone Current Account Data Due

Current account data from euro area and interest rate announcement from Turkey are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, October foreign trade data is due from Switzerland. The surplus totaled CHF3.28 billion in September.

At 3.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to give introductory statement at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is set to issue monthly unemployment data for October.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area current account for September. In the meantime, average gross wages data is due from Poland.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone construction output data is due for September.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases monthly Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is seen at -39 percent in November versus -34 percent in October.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank is set to announce the monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to raise its key one-week repo rate sharply to 15.00 percent from 10.25 percent.

