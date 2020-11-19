Asian Shares Mixed As Virus Worries Deepen

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as a surge in infections coupled with concerns about new lockdowns and restrictions in the U.S. and Europe offset additional positive developments on the vaccine front.

Daily coronavirus cases hit fresh highs in Japan and South Korea on Wednesday, while South Australia has commenced six days of stay-at-home restrictions.

Chinese shares rose as President Xi Jinping pledged to cut tariffs and sign more free trade agreements to salvage a pandemic-ravaged .

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 15.78 points, or 0.47 percent to 3,363.09 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 187.32 points, or 0.71 percent, to 26,356.97.

Japanese stocks extended losses from the previous session after daily coronavirus cases in Japan exceeded 2,000 on Wednesday to hit a new high, pushing up hospitalizations. The Nikkei average fell 93.80 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,634.34, while the broader Topix index ended 0.33 percent higher at 1,726.41.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group shed 0.9 percent and Fast Retailing lost 2.3 percent. Tech stocks such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest dropped 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Australian recouped early losses to close modestly higher, with financials leading the surge as South Australia began one of the world's toughest lockdowns to stifle the latest cluster of 23 novel coronavirus infections.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended up 16.10 points, or 0.25 percent, at 6,547.20 after a late-session surge as October employment figures suggested a jobs recovery was gathering pace. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 16.20 points, or 0.24 percent, to 6,742.70.

The Australian economy added 178,800 jobs last month for a total of 12,773,900 - far surpassing expectations for the loss of 30,000 jobs after shedding 29,500 jobs in the previous month, a government report showed.

The jobless rate ticked up to 7 percent from 6.9 percent in September as more people looked for work.

Financials extended gains to a fourth day, with the big four banks rising between 1.7 percent and 2.3 percent.

QBE Insurance Group tumbled 3.9 percent and Suncorp lost 3 percent after a court decision exposed insurers to millions of dollars in potential claims for Covid-related losses.

Bluescope Steel jumped 5.3 percent to hit a two-year high after a profit upgrade.

Gambling company Crown Resorts declined 1.9 percent after it was asked by the NSW regulator to delay its planned December 14 opening of its Barangaroo casino complex in Sydney.

Seoul stocks erased early losses to end on a flat note. The benchmark Kospi finished marginally higher at 2,547.42, the highest level since Feb. 1, 2018.

Battery makers rose as the number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeded 300 for the second consecutive day, with authorities warning of another potential wave of the pandemic. Rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 3.4 percent.

New Zealand shares ended modestly lower, with the benchmark NZX-50 index falling 48.83 points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,557.13 on worries over surging global Covid-19 cases. Tourism Holdings paced the decliners to end 3.7 percent lower.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red overnight as a number of states announced new restrictions to help tame surging coronavirus cases, overshadowing positive housing data and more upbeat Covid-19 vaccine news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 lost around 1.2 percent each while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent.

