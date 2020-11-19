Swiss Industrial Production Falls In Q3

Swiss industrial production declined in the third quarter, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday.

Industrial production fell 5.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

Secondary sector production declined 4.4 percent yearly in the third quarter and construction output fell 0.4 percent.

Data showed that turnover on the industrial production contracted 7.9 percent yearly in the third quarter and construction turnover fell by 0.6 percent.



In September, industrial production decreased 3.8 percent, following a 5.6 percent fall in August.

Industrial turnover fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in September, following an 8.7 percent in the previous month.

