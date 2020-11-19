Italy Construction Output Drops In September

Italy's construction output fell for the first time in five months in September, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The construction output dropped a seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 12.6 percent rise in August.

On a yearly basis, the construction output rose a working day adjusted 5.1 percent in September, after a 13.4 percent growth in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, construction output increased 8.8 percent in September, after a 13.4 percent rise in the prior month.

In the January to September period, construction output decreased a calendar-adjusted 12.0 percent and declined 11.5 percent in the unadjusted series.

