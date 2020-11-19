Poland Average Wages Rise In October

Poland's average gross wages rose in October, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

Average gross wages and salaries increased 4.7 percent year-on-year in October. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 1.6 percent in October.

Average paid employment declined 1.0 percent annually in October. Economists had forecast a 1.1 percent fall.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.1 percent in October.

In October, admissions and restoring pre-pandemic full-time jobs in the units was observed, the agency said.

During the January to October period, average gross wages and salaries increased 4.5 percent. Average paid employment fell 1.0 percent.

