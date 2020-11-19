South Africa Wholesale Sales Grow In September

South Africa's wholesale sales grew for the first time in seven months in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales increased an unadjusted 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.8 percent fall in August.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in September, after a 0.9 percent fall in the previous month.

For the three months ended in September, wholesale sales accelerated 26.5 percent, following a 19.3 percent increase in the previous three months ended in August.

