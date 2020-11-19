Eurozone Construction Output Drops In September

Eurozone construction output dropped for the first time in five months in September, data form Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The construction output decreased 2.9 percent month-on-month in September, after a 3.9 percent rise in August.

Production in building construction declined 3.2 percent monthly in September and civil engineering fell 0.4 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 2.5 percent in September, after a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.

In the EU27, construction output decreased 2.5 percent monthly, and fell 2.7 percent from the same month a year ago.

Among member states, the largest decreases were recorded in France, Italy, and Slovakia, while the biggest increases were observed in Sloevnia, Romania, Bulgaria and Germany.

