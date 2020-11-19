City Of Syracuse Completes Installation Of Energy-efficient LED Streetlights

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the completed installation of energy-efficient LED streetlights throughout the City of Syracuse as part of the Governor's Smart Street Lighting NY program.

Syracuse, through a deal with the New York Power Authority, replaced all of its streetlights with a set of innovative Smart City technologies in the state. This helped the city save $3.3 million annually and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 8,500 tons a year—the equivalent of taking more than 1,660 cars off the road.

New York has now replaced more than 100,000 of its streetlights with LED fixtures. The Governor's goal is to replace at least 500,000 streetlights with LED by 2025.

The latest achievement supports the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the most aggressive climate change law in the nation, through the increased use of energy efficiency to annually reduce electricity demand by three percent—equivalent to 1.8 million New York households—by 2025.

Governor Cuomo said. "Not only is the Smart Street Lighting NY program reducing the city's carbon footprint, but millions of taxpayer dollars will be saved thanks to a reduction in utility costs, he added.

The more than $16 million initiative, implemented by NYPA, includes the replacement of approximately 17,500 streetlights throughout the city with SMART, LED fixtures, improving lighting quality and neighborhood safety while saving energy and maintenance costs.

NYPA has installed more than 50,000 LED streetlights statewide, with more than 115,000 lighting replacements currently implemented. Some of the cities and towns that have already converted to LED lights, in collaboration with NYPA, include Albany, Rochester, and White Plains.

New York is on a path to reach its mandated goals of wide carbon neutrality and achieving a zero-carbon emissions electricity sector by 2040. It builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy including a $3.9 billion investment in 67 large-scale renewable projects across the state.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News