Hong Kong Bourse Poised To Bounce Higher Again On Friday

The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 390 points or 1.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,355-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with technology stocks expected to push markets into the green. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the oil and insurance companies, while the financials and stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 187.32 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 26,356.97 after trading between 26,311.64 and 26,460.61.

Among the actives, Xiaomi Corporation surged 5.00 percent, while Hang Lung Properties soared 3.68 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plummeted 2.34 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 2.15 percent, Alibaba Group plunged 1.92 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 1.89 percent, AIA Group tumbled 1.84 percent, CITIC skidded 1.44 percent, AAC Technologies retreated 1.29 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.12 percent, China Resources Land surrendered 0.95 percent, Power Assets sank 0.84 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.65 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.61 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.39 percent, WuXi Biologics lost 0.38 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 0.36 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.33 percent, WH Group slid 0.30 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical added 0.24 percent, CNOOC dipped 0.23 percent, China Mobile rose 0.11 percent and Sands China and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened lower on Thursday but picked up ground as the day progressed and finally ended in positive territory.

The Dow added 44.81 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 29,483.23, while the NASDAQ jumped 103.11 points or 0.87 percent to end at 11,904.71 and the S&P 500 rose 14.08 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,581.87.

The gains by the NASDAQ reflected expectations that new lockdowns as a result of the recent spike in cases will benefit technology companies, as was seen earlier in the pandemic. Data showed 170,161 new coronavirus cases in the U.S. on Wednesday, while daily deaths hit 1,848.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has led several states to impose new restrictions and lockdowns, possibly leading more Americans to again relying on tech as they work from home.

The markets also got a boost from comments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has agreed to resume negotiations over a new stimulus bill.

In economic news, the Labor Department said jobless claims unexpectedly spiked last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales jumped more than expected,

Crude oil futures ended lower on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe and fresh lockdown measures raised concerns for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.08 or 0.2 percent at $41.74 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide October figures for consumer prices later today; in September, inflation was down 2.2 percent on year.

