Winning Streak May Continue For Indonesia Bourse

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 140 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,600-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with technology stocks expected to push markets into the green. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, losses from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 36.54 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 5,594.06 after trading between 5,541.31 and 5,598.52.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 1.47 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.39 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.20 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.44 percent, Bank Central Asia was up 0.68 percent, Indosat lost 0.45 percent, Indocement fell 0.35 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 1.02 percent, United Tractors rallied 2.38 percent, Astra International dropped 0.87 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.23 percent, Bukit Asam surged 5.69 percent, Aneka Tambang slid 0.40 percent, Vale Indonesia added 0.43 percent, Timah sank 0.88 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Semen Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened lower on Thursday but picked up ground as the day progressed and finally ended in positive territory.

The Dow added 44.81 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 29,483.23, while the NASDAQ jumped 103.11 points or 0.87 percent to end at 11,904.71 and the S&P 500 rose 14.08 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,581.87.

The gains by the NASDAQ reflected expectations that new lockdowns as a result of the recent spike in cases will benefit companies, as was seen earlier in the pandemic. Data showed 170,161 new coronavirus cases in the U.S. on Wednesday, while daily deaths hit 1,848.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has led several states to impose new restrictions and lockdowns, possibly leading more Americans to again relying on tech as they work from home.

The markets also got a boost from comments from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has agreed to resume negotiations over a new stimulus bill.

In economic news, the Labor Department said jobless claims unexpectedly spiked last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales jumped more than expected,

Crude oil futures ended lower on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe and fresh lockdown measures raised concerns for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.08 or 0.2 percent at $41.74 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see Q3 figures for current account later today; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $2.9 billion.

