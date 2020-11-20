European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finances, Retail Sales Data Due

Public sector finances and retail sales from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finances and retail sales figures. The budget deficit is seen falling to GBP 29.5 billion in October from GBP 35.37 billion in September.

Economists forecast UK retail sales to grow at a much slower pace of 0.1 percent on month in October after expanding 1.5 percent in September.

In the meantime, Germany's producer price data is due. Prices are seen falling 0.7 percent annually versus a 1 percent decrease in September.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue industrial orders data for September. Orders had increased 15.1 percent on month in August.

Also, industrial production and producer price figures are due from Poland.

At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission is slated to issue flash consumer confidence survey results. The sentiment index is seen at -17.7 in November versus -15.5 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.