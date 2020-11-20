New Zealand Credit Card Spending Rises For Second Month

New Zealand's credit card spending rose for the second straight month in October, figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Friday.

Overall credit card spending rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in October, after a 1.0 percent decrease in September.

Domestic billing increased 2.0 percent monthly to NZ$3.573 billion and overseas billings rose 2.6 percent to NZ$255 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending decreased 6.3 percent in October, following an 9.8 percent decline in the previous month. This was the eighth consecutive fall.

