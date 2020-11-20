Dutch Consumer Confidence Rises In November

Dutch consumer confidence improved in November, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose marginally to -26 in November from -30 in October. The score was below the 20-year average of -7 points.

Among components, the economic climate index rose to -53 from -61 in October. Assessment of the future economic climate was less gloomy and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was less negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy improved to -7 in November from -9 in October.

Economic News

