Denmark Consumer Confidence Falls In November

Denmark's consumer confidence weakened in November, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index decreased to -7.6 in November from -6.2 in October. The average for the past six months was -5.5.

The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 10.6 in November from 12.0 in the preceding month.

The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose to 4.6 in November from 3.1 in the prior month.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year fell sharply to -16.1 in November from -7.8 in August.

The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation decreased to -28.9 from -31.5 in October.

Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in November as the index fell -8.4 from -7.0 in the previous month.

Consumers expect the unemployment to increase over the next year.

