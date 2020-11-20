Germany Producer Prices Decline Slows In October

Germany's producer prices declined further in October, albeit at a softer pace, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 1.0 percent decrease in September. Prices have decreased for the ninth consecutive month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.1 percent from a year ago. Energy prices fell 2.9 percent.

Among other components, prices of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods fell 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, durable consumer goods and capital goods prices accelerated 1.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

