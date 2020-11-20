Taiwan Export Order Rises In October

Taiwan's export orders rose more than expected in October, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.

Export orders grew 9.1 percent year-on-year in October. Economists had forecast a growth of 8.2 percent.

Orders for optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus grew 16.8 percent yearly in October and those for transportation equipment gained by 16.7 percent. Exports of electronic products, and plastics and articles thereof increased by 17.5 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.

Demand for machinery and basic metals and articles thereof rose by 13.2 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively. Demand for electrical machinery products increased 1.7 percent and that for others grew 25.8 percent.

Meanwhile, orders for mineral products, textile products, and chemicals declined.

On a monthly basis, export orders rose 3.1 percent in October.

