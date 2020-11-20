Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall Further In October

Ireland's wholesale prices declined further in October, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Wholesale prices decreased 5.1 percent annually in October, following a 12.4 percent decline in September.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.9 percent in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for export sales increased by 0.8 percent monthly in October and fell 5.3 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales remained unchanged from September and declined 1.2 percent from the previous year.

Economic News

