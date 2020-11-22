Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch & Taylor Swift Among Apple Music Awards Winners

Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift were among the winners at the second annual Apple Music Awards, unveiled on Wednesday (November 18) in California.

Lil Baby won the Artist of the Year award. His album My Turn ruled the Billboard 200 list for more than a month and is one of the biggest streaming releases this year.

"2020 has changed me a lot," Lil Baby said in a statement. "Now that I'm an artist, I feel like my voice can get heard through my music and I needed to say something. And my fans listened. So thank you to my fans and thank you to Apple Music for giving me a special way to connect to my fans."

Swift won the Songwriter of the Year award for Billboard 200 topper Folklore.

"The award represents something really special this particular year because songwriting was the one thing that kept me connected to my fans," said Swift.

She added, "It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year.

Ricch won two awards, the Top Song of the Year for his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 "The Box," and the Top Album of the Year for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

"It's crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like Apple could honor me or put me on a pedestal," Ricch said. "This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right."

Megan Thee Stallion also won the Apple Music Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

"This is a really big accomplishment for me," Megan said. "Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love ya'll as much as ya'll love me."

The week-long Apple Music Awards celebration, featuring special performances, fan events, interviews, and more, will kick off on December 14, 2020. The celebration will air live on Apple Music, Apple Music TV, and the Apple TV app.

