New Zealand Retail Sales Surge 28.0% In Q3

Retail sales volume in New Zealand soared 28.0 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - recovering from the 14.6 percent drop in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, retail sales volume advanced 8.3 percent after sinking 14.2 percent in the three months prior.

By volume, 12 of the 15 industries saw higher sales volumes on a yearly basis.

The value of retail sales was up 7.4 percent on year in Q3, with 14 of the 16 regions showing higher sales values.

Economic News

