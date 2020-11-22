Australia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 56.1 In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 56.1.

That's up from 54.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction,

Production and sales both increased at faster rates. New orders in particular rose at the quickest rate for nearly two years despite a further decline in export sales.

The survey also showed that the services index rose to 54.9 from 53.8, while the composite index came in at 54.7 - up from 53.6 a month earlier.

