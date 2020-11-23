Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Tuesday

Hong Kong will on Tuesday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In September, imports were up 3.4 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.1 percent for a trade deficit of HKD12.7 billion.

The Philippines will provide October data for its budget balance; in September, the budget saw a deficit of PHP138.5 billion.

Economic News

