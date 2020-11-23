European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue France flash composite PMI data. Economists forecast the index to fall sharply to 34.0 in November from 47.5 in October.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. The composite indicator is seen at 50.4 in November versus 55.0 a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is set to release euro area preliminary PMI data. The composite output index is expected to fall to 45.8 in November from 50.0 in the previous month.

Also, Poland's retail sales data is due at 4.00 AM ET. Economists expect sales to fall 0.3 percent on year in October, in contrast to a 2.7 percent rise in September.



Half an hour later, UK CIPS/Markit composite PMI data is due. Economists expect the composite index to decline to 42.5 in November from 52.1 a month ago.

In the meantime, UK household finance index data is also due from IHS Markit.

