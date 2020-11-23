Thai Exports Fall More Than Expected

Thailand's exports decreased more than expected in October, data from commerce ministry revealed on Monday.

Exports declined 6.71 percent on a yearly basis in October, bigger than the 3.9 percent decrease seen in September. Economists had forecast an annual fall of 6 percent.

At the same time, the decline in imports deepened to 14.32 percent from 9.1 percent a month ago. This was also larger than the 13.4 percent fall economists' had forecast.

The trade surplus decreased to $2.05 billion from $2.23 billion in the previous month. The expected level was $1.94 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.