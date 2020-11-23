Lithuania Industrial Production Rises In October

Lithuania's industrial production rose in October, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.6 percent year-on-year in October.

Manufacturing output grew 2.5 percent annually in October. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 4.5 percent.

Production in mining and quarrying gained 19.1 percent.

Meanwhile, production in water supply, and waste management decreased 0.8 percent and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell 11.1 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of capital goods gained 7.2 percent and that of intermediate goods rose 3.5 percent in October. Production of energy declined 9.1 percent.

Production of durable goods grew 10.4 percent, while those of non-durable goods increased 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.6 percent in October.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 0.5 percent yearly in October and grew 2.2 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.