Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: EIGR, SNOA, REGN, TTNP, OCGN…

In the Green

1. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is up over 17% at $7.80 in pre-market trading Monday, following the release of second fiscal quarter results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $151,000 or $0.07 per share compared to a net loss of $1.29 million or $0.98 per share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue was $5.77 million for the second fiscal 2020 quarter, up from $4.73 million in the comparable prior-year quarter. The company has also restated its first quarter financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due to material errors.

2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) is up over 13% at $11.31 in pre-market hours today, on news of Zokinvy getting FDA approval for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome and processing-deficient Progeroid Laminopathies. The company is scheduled to host a conference call today at 8:30 AM ET.

3. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is up over 8% at $1.61 in pre-market hours on no news. A phase II study of LPCN 1144 in confirmed non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis subjects, dubbed LiFT, is underway, with primary endpoint results anticipated in January 2021 The company's Tlando, an investigational testosterone replacement therapy, is still awaiting the FDA decision which was originally due on August 28, 2020.

4. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is up over 7% at $0.38 in pre-market hours Monday, adding to Friday's gain of over 16%. On November 18, the company submitted its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to the FDA for pivotal study of C-Scan. The C-Scan is designed as a patient-friendly colorectal cancer (CRC) screening option for the detection of pre-cancerous polyps before they may transform into cancer.

5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is up over 6% at $551 in pre-market trading today, on news of the company's antibody cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab administered together getting emergency use authorization from the FDA for recently diagnosed, mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

In the Red

1. Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is down over 6% at $0.56 in pre-market trading Monday on no news. Last week, the company announced the receipt of Clinical Trial Authorization in the UK to initiate a phase I/II trial of synthetic cannabinoid ART27.13 in patients with cancer anorexia and weight loss. Enrollment in the study is expected to be initiated before year end.

2. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is down over 13% at $0.17 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The company is developing a six-month implantable formulation of Nalmefene, an opioid antagonist, intended for the prevention of relapse to opioid addiction, following opioid detoxification. An investigational New Drug Application for the Nalmefene implant is expected to be filed with the FDA in the first half of 2021.

3. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down more than 4% at $0.29 in pre-market trading on no news. The company's biologic product candidate OCU200 is in preclinical development for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Its first gene therapy product candidate, OCU400, for retinitis pigmentosa, is expected to enter the clinic next year. On November 16, Roth Capital analyst initiated coverage of OCGN with a Buy rating and $1 price target.

