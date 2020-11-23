Poland Retail Sales Drop In October

Poland's retail sales dropped in October, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Retail sales fell 2.3 percent year-on-year in October, after a 4.6 percent growth in the same month last year.

Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels declined 13.4 percent yearly in October. Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear, and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts decreased by 9.7 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively.

Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores fell 3.7 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco products declined 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.1 percent in October.

At current prices, retail sales grew 2.1 percent annually in October. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent fall.

In the January to October period, retail sales decreased 3.0 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.