Higher Open Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering almost 70 points or 3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,420-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on Covid-19 vaccine optimism. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets figure to at least open in the green, although some profit taking may occur as the session progresses.

The SET finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index soared 31.09 points or 2.24 percent to finish at 1,420.43 after trading between 1,395.58 and 1,422.43. Volume was 29.181 billion shares worth 105.036 billion baht. There were 1,122 gainers and 683 decliners, with 363 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info spiked 2.28 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.74 percent, Asset World rallied 3.70 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 2.07 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.29 percent, Bangkok Expressway accelerated 2.16 percent, BTS Group gathered 1.90 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods soared 3.45 percent, Gulf climbed 2.78 percent, Kasikornbank collected 1.89 percent, Krung Thai Bank surged 5.66 percent, PTT improved 5.88 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 5.07 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 4.13 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.85 percent, Siam Concrete was up 1.92 percent, TMB Bank skyrocketed 10.48 percent and IRPC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained mostly in the green throughout the day, offsetting losses from the previous session.

The Dow soared 327.79 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 29,591.27, while the NASDAQ added 25.66 points or 0.22 percent to end at 11,880.63 and the S&P 500 rose 20.05 points or 0.56 percent to close at 3,577.59.

The strength on Wall followed additional upbeat news regarding a potential Covid-19 vaccine after AstraZeneca (AZN) said its vaccine candidate being developed in collaboration with Oxford University had an average efficacy of 70 percent.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for Regeneron's Covid-19 antibody treatment.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on optimism that OPEC and other oil producers may extend the curb on crude production by another few months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.64 or 1.5 percent at $43.06 a barrel.

