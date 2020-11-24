Australia Construction Work Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 numbers for construction work done, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Work is expected to fall 2.0 percent on quarter after easing 0.7 percent in the three months prior.

Thailand will provide October figures for industrial production; in September, production was down 2.75 percent on year.

Economic News

