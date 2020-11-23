TSX Closes Higher For 3rd Straight Day On Encouraging Vaccine News

The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, led by strong gains in the energy section. A few top stocks from the financial sector rallied as well, contributing further to market's rise.

Encouraging news on Covid-19 vaccine front and higher crude oil prices lifted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 75.43 points or 0.44% at 17,094.53, extending gains to a third straight session. The index touched a low of 17,035.70 and a high of 17,137.30 in the session.

On Friday, the index ended with a gain of 109.29 points or 0.65%.

The Capped Energy Index jumped by about 7.2%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) soared nearly 14%, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) climbed 11.4%, Husky Energy (HSE.TO) moved up 10.7% and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) firmed up 10.2%.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) gained 7 to 9%.

In the financial section, Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) gained more than 4%, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) advanced 3.65%, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) both gained about 2%, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended higher by 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively, and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 1.2%.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), BRP Inc. (DOO.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) were among the other notable gainers in the session.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) lost 4 to 4.8%.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and CargoJet (CJT.TO) also ended notably lower.

On the vaccine front, after recent encouraging updates from Pfizer and Moderna, there is more cheerful news on the vaccine front now, with Oxford University and AstraZeneca announcing that their vaccine for the novel could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

"Today marks an important milestone in our fight against the pandemic. This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public emergency," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the FDA's outside advisers are slated to meet on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's emergency-use application for its vaccine.

U.S. stocks closed on strong note. The Dow jumped 1.1%, the Nasdaq edged up 0.2% and the S&P 500 climbed 0.6%.

The major European edged down, failing to hold early gains. Most of the markets across the Asia-Pacific region closed higher.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.64 or about 1.5% at $43.06 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended down $34.60 or about 1.8% at $1,837.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for December closed lower by $0.730 at $23.633 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.2580 per pound, down $0.0330 from previous close.

