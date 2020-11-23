Australian Market Extends Gains

The Australian stock market is notably higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after AstraZeneca announced that its vaccine candidate being developed in collaboration with Oxford University had an average efficacy of 70 percent.

Investor sentiment also received a boost following news that the Trump administration has officially begun the transition process to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, and Biden has picked former U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 75.10 points or 1.14 percent to 6,636.70, after touching a high of 6,640.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 77.00 points or 1.14 percent to 6,849.00. Australian stocks rose on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 3 percent, Fortescue Metals is higher by almost 3 percent and Rio Tinto is adding than 2 percent.

Oil stocks are advancing after crude oil prices extended gains overnight. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are climbing almost 3 percent each, while Oil Search is rising more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 2.2 percent to 2.9 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding more than 1 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are sharply lower after safe-haven gold prices fell overnight. Evolution Mining is sliding more than 7 percent and Newcrest Mining is tumbling more than 4 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday as traders reacted positively to additional upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca announced the its vaccine candidate being developed in collaboration with Oxford University had an average efficacy of 70 percent. Adding to the positive sentiment, the FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for Regeneron's Covid-19 antibody treatment, while purportedly helped President Donald Trump fend off the disease.

The Dow jumped 327.79 points or 1.1 percent to 29,591.27, the Nasdaq edged up 25.66 points or 0.2 percent to 11,880.63 and the S&P 500 climbed 20.05 points or 0.6 percent to 3,577.59.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, extending gains from previous week, as rising optimism about potential Covid-19 vaccine raised hopes that energy demand will pick up soon. WTI crude for January rose $0.64 or about 1.5 percent at $43.06 a barrel.

