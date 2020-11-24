European Economics Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence survey results and revised quarterly national accounts from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's revised quarterly GDP data for the third quarter. The is forecast to grow 8.2 percent sequentially, as initially estimated.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases confidence survey results. The sentiment index is forecast to fall to 91 in November from 93 in October.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes producer prices data.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the business sentiment index to drop to 90.1 in November from 92.7 in October.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results. The UK retail sales balance is seen at -35 percent in November versus -23 percent in October.

Economic News

