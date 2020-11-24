RBA's Debelle Says Currency Weakened On Monetary Policy Easing Expectations

The Australian dollar weakened against the US dollar due to the growing expectations of the monetary policy package announced in November, Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia said Tuesday.

Debelle said there were increased market expectations of a further decline in the cash rate, ES rate and the bond yield target since mid-September. Between then and early November, the currency depreciated around 5 percent against the US dollar.

Early this month, RBA had reduced its key cash rate by 15 basis points to a record low of 0.10 percent. Also, the bank raised its quantitative easing measures.

He noted that the monetary easing measures have materially lowered the structure of interest rates in the Australian financial system and lowered the borrowing costs for households, businesses and the government.

While the news about vaccines should help bolster that confidence, the recovery will be uneven, the banker said. It is likely to be some time before the vaccines will be widely available and distributed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.