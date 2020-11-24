Wall Street Set To Open Robustly Higher

Joe Biden's transition as the new President of the U.S. and his possible cabinet pick of Antony Blinken as Secretary of State and Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary are the highlights of the day. Biden is expected to shortlist people for key positions of national security and foreign policy.

The developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine also is getting special attention.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open strongly higher at the open.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

FHFA House Price Index and Consumer Confidence for November are the major economic announcements on Tuesday.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 273.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 23.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 28.75 points.

The major U.S. Indices gained on Monday. The Dow jumped 327.79 points or 1.1 percent to 29,591.27, the Nasdaq edged up 25.66 points or 0.2 percent to 11,880.63 and the S&P 500 climbed 20.05 points or 0.6 percent to 3,577.59.

On the economic front, the Redbook data for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 1.7 percent.

Case-Shiller's 20-city adjusted index for September will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for September will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.9 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in the previous month.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for November will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 98.0, while it was up 100.9 in October.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 25, while it was up 29 in the prior month.

Two-year Treasury floating-rate note or FRN Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. The seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak on the U.S. and monetary policy at the Bank of Finland Monetary Policy Webinar at 11.00 am ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak in "WSJ Newsmakers Live" webinar at 12.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida will participate in a discussion: "The Federal Reserve's New Framework" at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Conference on New Policy Frameworks for a "Lower-for-Longer" World at 12.45 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.67 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,402.82 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 102 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 26,588.20.

Japanese shares hit multi-year highs. The Nikkei average climbed 638.22 points, or 2.50 percent, to 26,165.59, marking the highest close since May 1991 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index closed 2.03 percent higher at 1,762.40.

Australian stocks rallied on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 82.50 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,644.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 83.50 points, or 1.23 percent, at 6,855.50.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 159.54 points or 3.37 percent. The German DAX is adding 125.09 points or 0.95 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 68.92 points or 1.09 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 20.83 points or 0.20 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.07 percent.

