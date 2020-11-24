Biden Announces Key Members Of Foreign Policy And National Security Team

President-elect Joe Biden revealed key members of his Foreign Policy and National Security Team.

As reported, Biden named his experienced foreign policy advisor Antony Blinken as Secretary of State.

Alejandro Mayorkas will become the United States' first Latino and immigrant Secretary of Homeland Security.

Experienced diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Avril Haines has been nominated to the post of Director of National Intelligence, the first woman to lead the intelligence community.

Jake Sullivan will be one of the youngest National Security Advisors in decades.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been appointed Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Announcing the core team, Biden described its members as "equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative".

Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet L. Yellen as his Treasury Secretary, U.S. media reported.

Antony Blinken previously held top foreign affairs posts on Capitol Hill, in the White House, and in the State Department. He was Deputy Secretary of State.

Mayorkas served as the Deputy Secretary of the DHS in the Obama Administration from 2013 to 2016, leading the implementation of DACA.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service who has served on four continents, will hold Cabinet rank as UN Ambassador.

76-year old John Kerry, who worked hard for Middle East peace under the Obama administration, will sit on the National Security Council as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. "This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect's commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue," the Biden Transition team said.

Kerry is one of the leading architects of the Paris climate agreement, from which President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. Government.

Avril Haines is a former Deputy Director of the CIA and Deputy National Security Advisor.

On Monday, Biden also announced two new members of his White House senior staff. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will become Deputy Directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

"The American people are eager for our Administration to get to work, and today's appointees will help advance our agenda and ensure every American has a fair shot. In a Biden administration, we will have an open door to the Hill and this team will make sure their views are always represented in the White House," said the President-elect.

