Singapore Stock Market May Crack 2,900-Point Barrier

The Singapore stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 110 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,890-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is strong on continued optimism for a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 42.85 points or 1.50 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,891.63 after moving as low as 2,864.42. Volume was 3.98 billion shares worth 2.04 billion Singapore dollars. There were 327 gainers and 184 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines skyrocketed 8.35 percent, while SATS surged 7.35 percent, Comfort DelGro soared 7.77 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 4.62 percent, DBS Group accelerated 2.11 percent, SingTel and United Overseas Bank both rallied 2.03 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 1.76 percent, Keppel Corp perked 1.72 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.68 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 1.63 percent, CapitaLand climbed 1.60 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding advanced 1.06 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust added 0.98 percent, City Developments gained 0.89 percent, Hongkong Land sank 0.70 percent, Thai Beverage rose 0.69 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.65 percent, Genting Singapore increased 0.59 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 0.51 percent, Ascendas REIT was up 0.33 percent, Wilmar International and Dairy Farm International both were down 0.23 percent and CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, ending in the green for the second straight day.

The Dow soared 454.97 points or 1.54 percent to finish at a record 30,046.24, while the NASDAQ jumped 156.15 points or 1.31 percent to end at 12,036.79 and the S&P 500 advanced 57.82 points or 1.62 percent to close at 3,635.41.

The spike on Wall Street came in reaction to confirmation about President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, removing some of the uncertainty surrounding the election.

Recent encouraging updates on the vaccine front continued to aid sentiment in the face of continued spikes in new cases across the country.

Also, the market appeared to be hoping that a new administration at White House will decide on a fiscal stimulus soon and begin efforts to put the back on track.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday and lifted the most active futures contract to their highest close since March thank to easing concerns about energy demand on upbeat updates on potential coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January spiked $1.85 or 4.3 percent at $44.91 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis