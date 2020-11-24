Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Rally

Asian stock are in positive territory on Wednesday day following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street as news about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines boosted risk appetite.

The Australian market is rising for a third straight day following the gains on Wall Street. The easing of virus-induced travel restrictions in Australia also buoyed sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 47.60 points or 0.72 percent to 6,691.70, after touching a high of 6,713.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 41.30 points or 0.60 percent to 6,896.80. Australian stocks closed higher on Tuesday.

Oil stocks are advancing after crude oil prices rose sharply overnight. Woodside Petroleum is higher by 3 percent, Santos is rising more than 2 percent, and Oil Search is up 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 1.8 percent to 2.6 percent.

In the mining sector, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are mixed after safe-haven gold prices extended losses overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding 0.5 percent.

Harvey Norman reported a 160 percent surge in consolidated pre-tax profit for the first four months of fiscal 2021, aided by 27.5 percent growth in same-store sales. However, the retailer's shares are losing almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2020, coming in at A$51.179 billion. That missed expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous three months.

The Japanese market is extending gains from the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 520.44 points or 1.99 percent to 26,686.03, after touching a high of 26,706.42 earlier. The Japanese market closed at multi-year highs on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is advancing more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is rising more than 3 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is higher by more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are notably higher. Panasonic is gaining almost 4 percent, while Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are rising more than 3 percent each. Sony is advancing almost 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding almost 2 percent and Toyota is up 0.4 percent.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group, will invest $350 million in U.S.-based home insurance company Hippo Enterprises Inc. Shares of MS&AD Insurance are advancing more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Nissan Motor and Konica Minolta are gaining more than 7 percent each, while Nippon Steel and Toho Zinc are rising more than 6 percent each. Sumitomo Metal Mining is higher by almost 6 percent.

Conversely, Dena Co., Nichirei Corp. and Rakuten are all lower by almost 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 104 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are advancing more than 1 percent each, while South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, reacting to news about the President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. The market appeared to be hoping that a new administration at White House will decide on a fiscal stimulus soon and begin efforts to put the back on track. The recent encouraging updates on the coronavirus vaccine front continued to aid sentiment.

The Dow ended up 454.64 points or 1.54 percent at 30,045.91, settling above the coveted 30,000 mark for the first time ever. The S&P 500 surged up 57.84 points or 1.62 percent to settle at 3,635.43, a record closing high, while the Nasdaq climbed 156.15 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 12,036.79.

The major European markets too closed on a buoyant note on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.6 percent, Germany's DAX gained 1.3 percent and France's CAC 40 rose 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and lifted the most active futures contract to their highest close since March on Tuesday. WTI crude for January gained $1.85 or about 4.3 percent to $44.91 a barrel.

