European Economics Preview: UK Spending Review Announcement Due

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil spending review for the financial year 2021-22 on Wednesday.

Due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Sunak has reduced the review period to one year from three years. The announcement is due at 7.00 am ET.

The chancellor is also slated to provide the forecasts for the and public finances prepared by the Office for Budget Responsibility.



Other major economic data due for the day are as follows:

At 2.00 am ET, unemployment from Norway and retail sales from Denmark are due. Norway's jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.3 percent in September.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer price data for October.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the Financial Stability Review.

In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.1 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.