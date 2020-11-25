European Stocks Set For Positive Start On Wall Street, Asian Cues

European stocks are likely to open higher on Wednesday following positive Asian market trading as well as record closing highs overnight on Wall Street with the easing of concerns over U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and continued optimism about vaccines.

Biden is moving quickly with his transition processes after the Trump administration began cooperating with his team. The White House formally granted approval for Biden to receive president's daily intelligence brief.

In Covid news, AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine candidate had an average efficacy of 70 percent, with one dosing regimen showing vaccine efficacy of 90 percent. Further, the FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for Regeneron's Covid-19 antibody treatment.

On the economic data front, investors are awaiting the European Central Bank's Financial Stability Review at 4.00 am ET.

Further, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil spending review for the financial year 2021-22 on Wednesday. The chancellor is also slated to provide the forecasts for the and public finances prepared by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Data on unemployment from Norway and retail sales from Denmark are due at 2.00 am ET. Producer price data for October from Spain's INE and unemployment data from Poland are also expected.

On Wall Street, the major averages Dow and the S&P 500 recorded new all-time closing highs on Tuesday following positive news about Biden's transition to the White House and encouraging reports about potential coronavirus vaccines.

The market appeared to be hopeful that a new administration at White House will decide on a fiscal stimulus soon and begin efforts to put the economy back on track.

The Dow ended up 1.54 percent at 30,045.91, settling above the coveted 30,000 mark for the first time ever. The S&P 500 surged 1.62 percent to settle at 3,635.43, a record closing high, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.31 percent to finish at 12,036.79.

The major European too closed on a buoyant note on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.6 percent; Germany's DAX gained 1.3 percent; and France's CAC 40 rose 1.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com