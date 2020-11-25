Denmark Retail Sales Grow In October

Denmark retail sales grew for the first time in four months in October, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent monthly in October, after a 1.1 percent fall in September.

Sales of clothing and other goods grew 13.5 percent monthly in October. Sales of food and grocery, and other consumables gained by 3.4 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 13.6 percent in October, following a 4.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Economic News

