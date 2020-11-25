Malta Producer Prices Fall For Second Month

Malta's producer prices fell for the second straight month in October, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 0.62 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.98 percent decrease in September.

Prices for intermediate goods declined 2.31 percent annually in October.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 0.51 percent and 0.93 percent, respectively.

Domestic market prices increased 1.68 percent, while non-domestic market prices fell 2.06 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.10 percent in October, after a 0.54 percent decrease in the prior month.

