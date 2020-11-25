Austria Production Index Decline Slows In September

Austria's production index declined at a softer pace in September, amid a fall in both industrial production and construction output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The production index decreased 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.6 percent fall in August.

Industrial production fell 1.5 percent annually in September and construction output decreased 1.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index rose 2.0 percent in September, following a 0.6 percent gain in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.4 percent in September and construction output rose 0.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.