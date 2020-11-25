Canadian Market Seen Opening On Mixed Note

Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Wednesday with investors looking to take some profits after four successive days of gains.

Higher crude oil and gold prices may push up some key stocks in energy and materials sections.

On Tuesday, the Canadian market ended on a high note, extending gains to a fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 179.72 points or 1.05% at 17,274.25, after hitting a high of 17,311.14 a little past noon.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) has entered into a deal to buy some of the non-U.S. businesses of Textron Inc.'s TRU Simulation + Training Inc. unit. The deal includes the TRU Simulation + Training Canada Inc, ad well as ETOPS entities in France and Malaysia and a minority interest in a joint venture in Iceland.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) reported a profit of US$757 million, or 68 cents per diluted share for the three months ending October 11, 2020, compared with US$578.6 million, or 51 cents US per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday amid optimism that progress in the development of vaccines would hasten the pace of economic recovery. Easing political uncertainty in the U.S. following the formal start of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House also contributed to the positive mood in Asian .

European markets are down in negative territory with investors taking some profits after recent gains, although losses are not steep as investors continue to digest continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, some countries, including the U.K. and France, have announced some relaxation on restrictions following a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.41 or 0.91% at $45.32 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $6.10 or 0.35% at $1,810.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.110 or 0.47% at $23.410 an ounce.

