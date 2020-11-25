U.S. Personal Income Drops In October, But Personal Spending Rises

The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a decrease in U.S. personal income in the month of October.

The report said personal income fell by 0.7 percent in October after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.7 percent in September.

Economists had expected personal income to come in unchanged compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Disposable personal income, or personal income less personal current taxes, also slid by 0.8 percent in October after rising by 0.7 percent in September.

Meanwhile, the report said personal spending rose by 0.5 percent in October after jumping by a revised 1.2 percent in September.

Economists had expected spending to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 1.4 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding price changes, personal spending still rose by 0.5 percent in October following a 1.1 percent increase in September.

With income falling and spending climbing, personal saving as a percentage of disposable income dropped to 13.6 percent from 14.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.