Australian Market Little Changed

The Australian stock market pared initial losses and is little changed on Thursday in the absence of fresh cues following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street as investors digested a raft of U.S. economic data.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is lower by 1.90 points or 0.03 percent to 6,681.40, after falling to a low of 6,668.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 1.40 points or 0.02 percent to 6,886.80. Australian stocks closed higher for the third straight day on Wednesday.

The big four banks - National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac - are declining in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.3 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is losing almost 1 percent, while BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are down 0.3 percent each.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower even as crude oil prices extended gains overnight. Santos is losing more than 1 percent and Oil Search is down 0.3 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are higher after gold prices edged up overnight. Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent.

Australia's competition watchdog, the ACCC, has launched court proceedings and is seeking penalties of $50 million from Telstra for exploiting 108 Indigenous customers by selling multiple post-paid mobile contracts to them. Shares of Telstra are adding 0.2 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the . Some traders looked to cash in on yesterday's gains, although recent upbeat coronavirus vaccine news kept selling pressure relatively subdued. Traders were also digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, with a report from the Labor Department showing fist-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended November 21st.

While the Nasdaq rose 57.62 points or 0.5 percent to a new record closing high of 12,094.40, the Dow fell 173.77 points or 0.6 percent to 29,872.47 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.76 points or 0.2 percent to 3,629.65.

The major European markets also ended mixed on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices extended recent gains, and posted an over 8-month high after data showed a fall in U.S. stockpiles last week. WTI crude for January delivery climbed $0.80 or about 1.8 percent to $45.71 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis