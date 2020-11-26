European Economics Preview: German Gfk Consumer Confidence Due

Consumer confidence from Germany and minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, German Gfk consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -5.0 in December from -3.1 in October.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is set to issue consumer sentiment data for November. The consumer confidence index is expected to weaken to 92 in November from 94 in October.

At 3.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research publishes Sweden's economic tendency survey results.

Half an hour later, Sweden's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at zero percent.



In the meantime, producer prices and household lending data is due from Statistics Sweden.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue monetary aggregates for October.

At 7.30 am ET, the ECB releases the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on October 28 and 29.

