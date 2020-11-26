South Africa Producer Price Inflation At 7-Month High

South Africa's producer price inflation rose to the highest in seven months in October, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.5 percent increase in September. Economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged at 2.5 percent.

Producer prices rose at the fastest pace since March, when it was 3.3 percent.

The main contribution for the increase in prices came from food products, beverages and tobacco products, and transport equipment in October.

Producer prices for mining industry gained 29.5 percent annually in October and prices for electricity and water increased 7.7 percent.

Prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing, and intermediate goods rose by 10.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.

