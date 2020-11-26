Sweden Economic Confidence Improves In November

Sweden's economic confidence improved sharply in November, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.

The economic tendency indicator rose to 97.5 in November from 96.0 in October. The confidence index increased for the seventh month.

The consumer confidence decreased to 88.3 in November from 89.2 in the prior month.

The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 110.6 in November from 106.4 in the preceding month.

The retail trade confidence index decreased to 100.0 in November from 107.6 in the previous month.

The measure of construction morale rose to 94.9 in November from 93.2 in the prior month.

